iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
MBB stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,117,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,359. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.74. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $108.18.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
