iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.05

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.05 and last traded at $77.09, with a volume of 202398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
