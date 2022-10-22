iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $77.05

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.05 and last traded at $77.09, with a volume of 202398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after buying an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $191,424,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

