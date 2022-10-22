iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2,218.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,622,000 after buying an additional 4,105,226 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,736,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,172.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 208,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

