Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, RTT News reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.52 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,188.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications
In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,783. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
