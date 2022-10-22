Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 186,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.85.

PG opened at $128.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.94. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

