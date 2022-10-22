Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.42. The stock had a trading volume of 77,897,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,078,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.86 and its 200 day moving average is $301.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.