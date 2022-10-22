Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.97. 150,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 285,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

