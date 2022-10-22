Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. 6,466,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,944. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.