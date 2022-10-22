Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PUI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.29. Approximately 2,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

