Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Interserve plc (LON:IRV – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.05 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 11.11 ($0.13). Interserve shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,466,403 shares trading hands.
Interserve Trading Down 37.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.05.
Interserve Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
