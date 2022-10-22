Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,058,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,432,892. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.