Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £24,991.55 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62).
Tesco Price Performance
Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of £15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.33. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 76.25%.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
