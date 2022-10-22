Insider Buying: Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Acquires £24,991.55 in Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Bertrand Bodson bought 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,197.62).

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of £15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.33. Tesco PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 252.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 76.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.54).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

