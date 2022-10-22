Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £990.66 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,197.03).
Personal Assets Trust Price Performance
Shares of PNL stock opened at GBX 473.50 ($5.72) on Friday. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 465.50 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 511.66 ($6.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.28 and its 200 day moving average price is £304.07. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,527.42.
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
