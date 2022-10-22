Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

NYSE:ITW opened at $195.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

