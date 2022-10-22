IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.56

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.56 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.39). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41), with a volume of 5,579,511 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.44. The company has a market cap of £44.06 million and a PE ratio of 175.00.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

