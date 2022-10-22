H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.