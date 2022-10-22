Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 100 at Barclays

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 13.6 %

HCHDF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.