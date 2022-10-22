Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hilltop has a payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Hilltop Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of HTH stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

