Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 580 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.1% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $193.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

