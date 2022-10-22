Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 163.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Highwoods Properties

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after acquiring an additional 492,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 650,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,773,000 after acquiring an additional 245,130 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 669,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 170,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

