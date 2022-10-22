H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 8,070 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 2,470,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,353,917. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26.

