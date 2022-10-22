H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Invests $1.82 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $8.86 on Friday, reaching $375.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $389.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

