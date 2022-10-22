Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 21st. Hedera has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $31.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00082065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025524 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007360 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05851674 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $29,675,047.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.