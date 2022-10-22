HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $11.95 on Friday, hitting $196.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,288,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day moving average of $205.83. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

