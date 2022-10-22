Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 43,400 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.73% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $45,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.30. The company had a trading volume of 563,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

