Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,535 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $7.79 on Friday, reaching $269.57. 3,206,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,416,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.92. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

