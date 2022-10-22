Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 109,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.58% of Albemarle worth $141,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $14.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.01. 1,318,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average is $241.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

