Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,335,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.94. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

