Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $41,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.96. 1,678,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.53 and a 200 day moving average of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

