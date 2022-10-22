Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $72.97 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $72,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $126.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

