Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 97,921 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,921 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $86,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,297,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.96.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

