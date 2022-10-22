Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 554,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $52,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.09.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.81. 4,236,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,300. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.