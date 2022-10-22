H2O DAO (H2O) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges. H2O DAO has a market capitalization of $66.02 million and approximately $155,630.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.23 or 0.27987891 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

