Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY22 guidance to $8.05-8.15 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $8.05-$8.15 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $162.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. Wedbush raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

