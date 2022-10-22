General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Increased by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $242.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

