Gas Achieves Market Cap of $22.36 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Gas token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00011483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and $5.91 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.00 or 0.27941019 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010913 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.