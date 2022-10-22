Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 36,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 27.44, a quick ratio of 27.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$155.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.