Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 27,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,734.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. CM Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.