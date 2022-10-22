Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 27,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 83,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, B. Riley cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GANX. CM Management LLC grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
