FTX Token (FTT) Market Cap Hits $2.99 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $22.45 or 0.00117099 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $40.36 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,242,639 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,373,303 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

