FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.28. Approximately 60,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 86,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,838 shares during the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 414.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 87,336 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000.

