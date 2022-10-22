FlatQube (QUBE) Price Down 0.5% This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00018954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $54.33 million and approximately $6,589.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.70220701 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,581.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

