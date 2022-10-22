FlatQube (QUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.95 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $3.54 or 0.00018437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $52.95 million and $6,336.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,377.23 or 0.27987891 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.54086325 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,510.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.