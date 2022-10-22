Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 96,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.74. 5,468,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares in the company, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

