First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Position Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.