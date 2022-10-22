First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on October 31st

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $44.29 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

