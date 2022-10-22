First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.15 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

