First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,870 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,339,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,454,836,000 after buying an additional 541,701 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,031,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,575,000 after buying an additional 523,911 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $74.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,214,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.74.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

