First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.67. 10,297,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,760. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

