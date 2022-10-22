First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 37.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 13.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 107,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Generac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Generac by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $365.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.08.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.48. 3,661,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its 200-day moving average is $227.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

