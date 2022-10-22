First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.32. 5,451,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,815. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

